Free 'Buzz Book' compilation includes excerpts from Dava Sobel, Jami Attenberg

NEW YORK — (AP) — New fiction from Jami Attenberg and from young adult authors Kwame Mbalia and Robert Beatty and the latest book on science from best-selling writer Dava Sobel are among the upcoming works excerpted for a free e-compilation.

The industry newsletter Publishers Lunch on Tuesday released “Buzz Books 2024: Fall/Winter,” which includes previews from dozens of fiction, nonfiction, young adult and debut books.

Featured novels include Attenberg's “A Reason to See You Again,” Fiona Davis' “The Stolen Queen,” Betsy Lerner's “Shred Sisters” and the debut work “The Undercurrent” by Sarah Sawyer. Sobel's new book is “The Element of Marie Curie,” while the speaker and podcast host Molly Fletcher offers personal and professional advice in “Dynamic Drive.”

Young adult books include Mbalia's fantasy novel “Jax Freeman and the Phantom Shriek,” Beatty's adventure story “Sylvia Doe and the 100-Year Flood" and Judy I. Lin's horror tale “The Dark Becomes Her.”

