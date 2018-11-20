  • Garth Brooks bringing stadium tour to Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Garth Brooks has announced two more stops for his stadium tour -- including Pittsburgh.

    The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will come to Heinz Field on May 18. It’s scheduled for 7 p.m.

    Tickets go on sale Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase.

