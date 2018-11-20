PITTSBURGH - Garth Brooks has announced two more stops for his stadium tour -- including Pittsburgh.
The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will come to Heinz Field on May 18. It’s scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase.
The NEXT stops on The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour are...#GARTHinGAINESVILLE on sale Nov 29th #GARTHinPITTSBURGH on sale Nov— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) November 20, 2018
30th
Get ready for GAME DAY!! -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/zGL8QXm5PL
