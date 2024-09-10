'Star Wars' icons mourn James Earl Jones, along with Denzel Washington, Bob Iger and others

Famous fans and collaborators are paying tribute to James Earl Jones, the award-winning actor and commanding voice of Darth Vader, who died Monday at 93.

“James was an incredible actor, a most unique voice both in art and spirit. For nearly half a century he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being. He gave depth, sincerity and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being devoted husband to the late Ceci and dad to Flynn. James will be missed by so many of us...friends and fans alike.” — “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, in a statement to The Associated Press.

"He meant everything to me. The first two roles I played in college were 'The Emperor Jones' and 'Othello,' which were two of his. He was the north star. It was James Earl Jones. For me and for us, being in the theater in New York in the late '70s, theater was what I thought I was going to do, to play 'The Emperor Jones' like James. I wanted to be James Earl Jones. To be honest with you, when I started there weren't a whole lot of Black people for me to be like. We weren't the leading men." — actor Denzel Washington, in an interview with the AP at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“One of the world’s finest actors whose contributions to ‘Star Wars’ were immeasurable. He’ll be greatly missed.” — actor Mark Hamill, who played Vader’s son Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” movies, in a statement to the AP.

"That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I'll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes 'Field of Dreams.' If you've seen it, you know that this movie wouldn't be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa. I'm grateful to have been a witness to him making that magic happen. Rest in peace, friend." — actor Kevin Costner, who starred in "Field of Dreams" with Jones, on Instagram.

"James Earl Jones will forever be remembered as The GOAT. It was truly a privilege to direct him and a Blessing to be loved by him. We will forever speak his name and tell the great stories that will become Legend and Myth and seed generations to come." — actor and dancer Debbie Allen, who directed Jones in the 2008 Broadway production of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," on Instagram.

"Legendary doesn't even begin to describe his iconic roles and impact on cinema forever. His voice and talent will be remembered always. Sending love to his family, friends and countless fans in all the galaxies, far, far away." — actor Octavia Spencer, on Instagram.

"James Earl Jones… there will never be another of his particular combination of graces." — actor LeVar Burton, on X.

"From the gentle wisdom of Mufasa to the menacing threat of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones gave voice to some of the greatest characters in cinema history. A celebrated stage actor with nearly 200 film and television credits to his name, the stories he brought to life with a uniquely commanding presence and a true richness of spirit have left an indelible mark on generations of audiences." — Disney CEO Bob Iger, in a statement.

"Thank you for showing us ourselves. Our complicated selves, our dignified selves, our smiles, our pain. A job well done. A gift beautifully shared. Bless you as you journey on." — director Ava DuVernay, on Instagram stories.

"Thank you dear James Earl Jones for everything. A master of our craft. We stand on your shoulders. Rest now. You gave us your best." — actor Colman Domingo, on X.

"James Earl Jones will never die. His talent, work and influence will be with us always. RIP, Mr. Jones." — director Paul Feig, on X.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of James's passing. He was the voice of CNN and our brand for many decades, uniquely conveying through speech instant authority, grace, and decorum. That remarkable voice is just one of many things the world will miss about James. Our thoughts are with his family." — CNN, on X.

"RIP James Earl Jones, the legendary actor who memorably appeared in the iconic baseball movies 'Field of Dreams' and 'The Sandlot.' Jones gave a moving recitation of our National Anthem at the 1993 MLB All-Star Game in Baltimore." — Major League Baseball, on X.

"Mourning the death of University of Michigan graduate James Earl Jones. Your inspirational career and your inspiring words - heard at every home game - move us as a university community. We will miss you." — University of Michigan President Santa Ono, on Instagram.

___

AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in Toronto and reporter Kaitlyn Huamani in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.