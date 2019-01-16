'Ghostbusters' coming back, slated to hit theaters in 2020

The boys will be back in town again in 2020. Jason Reitman has announced he will be directing a new version of the classic comedy “Ghostbusters.”
Finally got the keys to the car. #GB20 https://t.co/T1Np2lRQl1— Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) January 16, 2019
Entertainment Weekly broke the news Tuesday night. Reitman, whose father, Ivan Reitman, directed the original movie, said next year’s film will be the next chapter and not a reboot of the film that starred Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and the late Harold Ramis who died in 2014.
No plot or casting details have been released, nor has there been any word on if any of the original cast will appear in the new film.
“This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet,” Jason Reitman told Entertainment Weekly.
One thing that has been released is a teaser trailer by Sony Pictures.
Everybody can relax, I found the car. #GB20 pic.twitter.com/WIxZRehbeY— Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) January 16, 2019
Paul Feig directed a female-centric sequel of “Ghostbusters” released in 2016 starring Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy.
Sony is also working on an animated “Ghostbusters” film that is scheduled to be released after Reitman’s film, which is scheduled for release in summer 2020.
