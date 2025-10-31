Giuffre family welcomes Andrew's fall from royal status but says he faces more questions

LONDON — The family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre praised King Charles III's decision to strip his brother Andrew of his princely title and spacious home, as pressure mounted Friday on the disgraced royal to answer questions from politicians and the police about his finances and his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The king acted to stem mounting public disapproval as more damning details emerged about Andrew's relationship with the convicted sex offender. Charles moved to preserve the monarchy from the fallout by forcibly removing a British prince’s title for the first time in a century.

Julian Payne, a former communications secretary to the king and queen, said that, as the scandal around Andrew grew and grew, the royal family had decided that "a tipping point had been reached."

The former Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. He will move out of Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion near Windsor Castle where he has lived for more than 20 years, and into a more remote home funded by his brother on the king's Sandringham Estate in eastern England.

Politicians welcome Andrew’s ouster

The British government welcomed the king's decision.

“We warmly, I warmly support what the King is doing today,” trade minister Chris Bryant told the BBC. “I think the vast majority of people in this country will think that it’s the right thing to do.”

Andrew surrendered his use of the title Duke of York earlier this month over new revelations about his friendship with Epstein and renewed sexual abuse allegations by Giuffre, whose posthumous memoir was published last week. Andrew denies all her claims.

But the king went even further to punish him for serious lapses of judgment by removing the title of prince that he has held since birth as a child of a monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the palace said. “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

It is almost unprecedented for a British prince or princess to be stripped of that title. It last happened in 1919, when Prince Ernest Augustus, who was a U.K. royal and also a prince of Hanover, had his British title removed for siding with Germany during World War I.

Calls for Andrew to face questions in the U.S.

Giuffre’s family declared victory on behalf of Andrew’s accuser, who died by suicide in April at the age of 41. She said that the early 2000s, when she was a teenager, she was caught up in Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring and exploited by Andrew and other influential men. Epstein was found dead in a New York City jail cell in 2019 in what investigators described as a suicide.

“Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage,” Giuffre’s family said in a statement.

Her brother Sky Roberts praised the king’s decision but said Andrew should face further investigation.

“We need to take it one more step further: he needs to be behind bars, period,” Roberts told the BBC.

Bryant, the government minister, said Andrew was now an “ordinary member of the public,” and should go to the U.S.to answer questions about Epstein if asked.

“If Andrew is asked to do something by a Senate committee, then I would have thought that he would want to comply,” Bryant said.

Andrew could face legal trouble in Britain, where police are probing a claim he asked one of this police bodyguards to dig up dirt on Giuffre.

A committee of U.K. lawmakers is also looking into how Andrew paid for Royal Lodge, which he leased for a nominal annual fee — known as a "peppercorn rent."

Andrew’s is the most dramatic royal exit since 1936, when King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could marry twice-divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson. The couple were given the titles Duke and Duchess of Windsor and lived the rest of their lives in exile outside Britain.

Prince Harry, despite renouncing his royal role, feuding with his family and moving to California, remains a prince and the Duke of Sussex.

Andrew faced a new round of public outrage after emails emerged earlier this month showing he had remained in contact with Epstein longer than he previously admitted.

That news was followed by publication of “Nobody’s Girl,” by Giuffre, who alleged she had sex with Andrew when she was 17. The book detailed three alleged sexual encounters with Andrew, who she said acted as if he believed “having sex with me was his birthright.”

Andrew, 65, has long denied Giuffre's claims, but stepped down from royal duties after a disastrous November 2019 BBC interview in which he attempted to rebut her allegations.

Andrew paid millions in an out-of-court settlement in 2022 after Giuffre filed a civil suit against him in New York. While he didn't admit wrongdoing, he acknowledged Giuffre's suffering as a victim of sex trafficking.

