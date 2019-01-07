  • Golden Globes 2019: 'Fiji water girl' photobombs celebs, wins the internet

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A star was born at Sunday night's Golden Globes – at least on social media.

    As celebrities hit the red carpet before the awards show, a woman holding Fiji water bottles made appearances in several photos, sharing the spotlight with Idris Elba, Heidi Klum, Jim Carrey, Alyssa Milano, Richard Madden and other stars.

    Meme-worthy snapshots of the model, affectionately dubbed #FijiWaterGirl on Twitter, quickly went viral.

    People magazine identified the woman as Kelleth Cuthbert, a model and Fiji "brand ambassador," a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

    She appeared to embrace her viral fame, sharing an Instagram photo with the hashtag she inspired.

    Not the worst way to spend a Sunday... #goldenglobesfijigirl #fijiwatergirl

    A post shared by Kelleth Cuthbert (@kellethcuthbert) on

