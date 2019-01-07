Golden Globes 2019: 'Fiji water girl' photobombs celebs, wins the internet

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A star was born at Sunday night's Golden Globes – at least on social media.
#FijiWaterGirl It's a shame they had some awards ceremony interrupting the Fiji Water Girl show! pic.twitter.com/ZpMKf5fzkZ— Seán MacDonnchadha (@sean3377) January 7, 2019
As celebrities hit the red carpet before the awards show, a woman holding Fiji water bottles made appearances in several photos, sharing the spotlight with Idris Elba, Heidi Klum, Jim Carrey, Alyssa Milano, Richard Madden and other stars.
Meme-worthy snapshots of the model, affectionately dubbed #FijiWaterGirl on Twitter, quickly went viral.
>> 2019 Golden Globes honor best in movies, TV: Winners list
ME: new year new me!— katy baby (@khaoskaty) January 7, 2019
LIFE: sounds like you need water!#fijiwatergirl pic.twitter.com/TKF0xwyLgr
This #FijiWaterGirl better get a $10m bonus for being the star of the #GoldenGlobeAwards2019 #Fiji pic.twitter.com/IfZp6PjYHx— Filipe Enn (@naigulevu_fi) January 7, 2019
If you don't have a lamp post friend, you ARE the lamp post friend. #FijiWaterGirl pic.twitter.com/Rr5aeXQhnU— MGAG (@My_MGAG) January 7, 2019
The best supporting look on the red carpet hands down has to go to the #fijiwatergirl she served too many looks to not get ‘discovered’ tonight. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dx5u45Xgwc— Bambinoir (@Bambinior) January 7, 2019
People magazine identified the woman as Kelleth Cuthbert, a model and Fiji "brand ambassador," a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed.
She appeared to embrace her viral fame, sharing an Instagram photo with the hashtag she inspired.
TRENDING NOW:
- Christian Bale thanks Satan in Golden Globes acceptance speech
- Inmates eat steak while federal prison employees go unpaid
- Student arrested, South Butler County SD on precautionary lockdown for ‘serious threat'
- VIDEO: Man creates bait packages using shotgun shells to stop porch thefts
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}