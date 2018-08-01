Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of California wildfire victims, responders

Celebrity chefs Guy Fieri and José Andrés recently donated their time to cook meals for victims and emergency responders of the devastating Carr Fire in Northern California.
Over the weekend, the chefs cooked for more than 1,000 people affected by the wildfire, TODAY reported.
Our @WCKitchen Relief Team is on the ground in Redding, California to serve the #CarrFire evacuee shelters & emergency crews! Coordinating with @Cal_OES @RedCross @SalvationArmyUS to deliver hot meals with our Food First Responder partners @GuyFieri @OpBBQRelief! More soon... pic.twitter.com/16j2eIw5uu— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) July 30, 2018
Fieri and Andrés joined the Salvation Army, Operation BBQ Relief and the World Central Kitchen -- a relief program founded by Andrés after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti -- to feed the wildfire victims.
According to TODAY, Fieri had 20 volunteers of his own and cooked up meals like his famous barbecue chicken, pulled pork and side dishes.
Chef James from Sheraton Redding Hotel stepped up HUGE with pasta salad and coleslaw for 1000 people for lunch and in for another 1000 tonight. Real deal!! @sheratonhotels pic.twitter.com/KXM8d4aJZs— Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 31, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Dry leaf medical marijuana available at Pa. dispensaries starting Wednesday
- Salads and wraps sold by Trader Joe's, other stores recalled over Cyclospora fears
- Hand, foot, and mouth disease cases on the rise; kids under 10 most at risk, doctors say
- VIDEO: New tick species found in Pennsylvania
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}