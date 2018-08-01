  • Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of California wildfire victims, responders

    Celebrity chefs Guy Fieri and José Andrés recently donated their time to cook meals for victims and emergency responders of the devastating Carr Fire in Northern California.

    Over the weekend, the chefs cooked for more than 1,000 people affected by the wildfire, TODAY reported.

    Fieri and Andrés joined the Salvation Army, Operation BBQ Relief and the World Central Kitchen -- a relief program founded by Andrés after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti -- to feed the wildfire victims.

    According to TODAY, Fieri had 20 volunteers of his own and cooked up meals like his famous barbecue chicken, pulled pork and side dishes.

