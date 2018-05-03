  • Helmet Made From Velcro and Zip Ties, This Penguins Fan Is Ready to Win

    By: Marina Weis

    Updated:

    Skip Clayton of Coraopolis is a pretty convincing self-proclaimed No. 1 Penguins fan. 

    His wore his lucky homemade helmet to Game 4 outside of PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. Beer cans, hockey pucks, a stuffed penguin and a star at the top was all held together by velcro, zip ties and Penguins pride.

    "I'm like a magnet," he said, and he was right about that. Every few minutes, a fan would come up asking for a photo with him.

    But he said he wasn't wearing it for the attention. He said the Penguins have never lost a game when he has worn it. And this game is especially important.

     "They need help," he said. "They're going to entertain the fans with a big win tonight, and even the series and go back to Washington D.C., 2-2."

    Let's hope he's right!

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Helmet Made From Velcro and Zip Ties, This Penguins Fan Is Ready to Win

