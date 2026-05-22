Highlights and memorable moments from the red carpet fashion at Cannes 2026

London — As the twelve days of non-stop premieres at the Cannes Film Festival come to a close, so does the extravaganza's parade of high fashion.

The red carpet at Cannes is one of the most famous fashion showcases in the world. Unlike events such as the Oscars ceremony or Met Gala, the display goes on for more than a week.

That gives both celebrities and their stylists lots of opportunities to pull luxe looks together, on top of plenty of daytime casual couture for Cannes photocalls.

Here's a look at the couture highlights — and lessons on what not to wear — from the festival this year:

Gowns bring drama and volume

While voluminous gowns were frowned on by festival organizers — see also barely-there dresses — that didn’t stop structural elegance from making an appearance.

Eschewing slinky silhouettes were Cate Blanchett who popped up her frilly collar on a Louis Vuitton gown, and Sharon Stone who swept along the red carpet in an oversized creation by Sophie Couture.

Joan Collins also brought drama with a gown by Stéphane Rolland that orbited her like a delicate origami flower.

Stunning outside the Palais, but not great for anyone sitting behind them in the cinema, who wants to see the screen.

NSFW: Not suitable for walking

For those not careful, the outfits may impress when standing still in the mirror — but fail once the wearer starts moving.

Seen this year: Guests tripping over, being reduced to a crawl or going up the Palais' 24 steps sideways, making the wrong impression on the Croisette crowd.

Some victims of their fashion were caught out by a dress train that's too tight around the knees, heels that were too high, and flying fabric strands tying one up at the first hint of a breeze.

Demi Moore's seemingly bottomless wardrobe

The biggest selection of styles come from the never-ending wardrobes of the jury members, who attend daily premieres to watch the movies.

This year the panel, lead by Park Chan-wook, included Demi Moore, Ruth Negga, Chloé Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård, Laura Wandel, Diego Céspedes, Isaach De Bankolé and Paul Laverty.

Moore, in particular, switched up styles with off-the-shoulder lavender Gucci, a body-hugging gown by Jacquemus, a dramatic shaggy fur from Gucci’s Resort 2027 collection, and a huge hot-pink gown by avant-garde fashion label Matières Fécales.

Honorable mentions

Chefs' kisses go to Colman Domingo, who wore a caped, twinkly purple Valentino shirt; Blanchett in backless floral Givenchy, complete with tassels; Isabelle Huppert in a delicate fanned out, bright red Gucci gown; Ruth Negga in black and white tuxedo tailoring; and vintage lover Dita von Teese channeling Old Hollywood in Tamara Ralph Couture.

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