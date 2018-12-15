Hilary Duff on 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot rumors: 'There's been some conversations'

Could "Lizzie McGuire" be heading back to TV?
According to "Entertainment Tonight," actress Hilary Duff, who starred in the Disney Channel teen sitcom that aired from 2001-04, said "there's been some conversations" about a possible reboot.
"It could be a possibility, or it could be nothing, so we'll see," Duff, now 31, told "ET" last week, adding that "it's definitely not a go."
"I don't want to get everyone wild talking about it," she said.
But Duff said she's "excited" by the idea of a revival.
"I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life," Duff told "ET." "If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing."
The mother of two also said there have "been lots of conversations about" where her character would be today.
"I don't think she's a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon," Duff said.
