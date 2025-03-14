Hip-hop artist Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty ahead of May sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — (AP) — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs returned to federal court in New York City on Friday, pleading not guilty to the latest version of an indictment charging him with two decades of sex trafficking crimes.

The 55-year-old Combs, his beard noticeably grayer than even weeks ago, stood with his hands folded before him as he told Judge Arun Subramanian that he had read the indictment and understood the charges against him.

Combs, who has been held without bail since his September arrest, hugged two of his lawyers as he entered the courtroom.

Subramanian told lawyers that questionnaires will be distributed to hundreds of prospective jurors at the end of April so that questioning of would-be jurors can begin on May 5, with opening statements expected to occur on May 12.

According to the indictment, Combs used the “power and prestige” he wielded as a music mogul to intimidate, threaten and lure women into his orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship.

The indictment said he then used force, threats and coercion to cause victims, including the three women, to engage in commercial sex acts.

It said he subjected his victims to violence, threats of violence, threats of financial and reputational harm and verbal abuse.

“On multiple occasions, Combs threw both objects and people, as well as hit, dragged, choked and shoved others,” it said. “On one occasion, Combs dangled a victim over an apartment balcony.”

Defense lawyers have argued that prosecutors were trying to demonize sex acts between consenting adults.

Part of the discussion in court Friday revolved around what will be allowed at the trial regarding a video that aired on CNN last year that showed Combs punching his former protege and girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, and throwing her on the floor in a hotel hallway.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mitzi Steiner said the video was “critical to the case.”

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said the video was “deceptive and not in accordance with the actions that took place.”

He said certain actions were speeded up in the video by as much as 50 percent and others were taken out of order.

“From the defense standpoint, it’s a misleading piece of evidence, a deceptive piece of evidence, a piece of evidence that has been changed,” he said.

Combs blew kisses and waved to family members in the gallery as he was led out of the courtroom by marshals.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.