    NEW YORK - The iconic balloons of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City might not be able to fly this year, CNN reported.

    Windy conditions expected Thursday could ground the balloons, according to CNN.

    City rules state the balloons cannot fly in sustained winds that exceed 23 mph, CNN reported. Wind gusts over 34 mph would also sideline the balloons.

    The regulations were put in place in 1997 when the “Cat in the Hat” balloon injured four people after being overtaken by strong winds, CNN reported.

    As of Sunday, the forecast for sustained winds does not exceed the regulations, but the gusts do.

