Idris Elba named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2018

British actor Idris Elba has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2018, the magazine announced late Monday.
.@IdrisElba is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive 2018: It's 'an Ego Boost for Sure' https://t.co/zUiNS2FyqE pic.twitter.com/zLChsSQzeZ— People (@people) November 6, 2018
Elba, 46, known for his roles in “The Wire” and the “Thor” films, is the 33rd man to hold the title. Last year’s winner was country singer and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton, 42.
Elba called the award “an ego boost for sure.”
“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” he told People.
He added jokingly: “Looked in the mirror; I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’”
He also took to Twitter to thank his fans – and remind them to head to the polls to vote in the U.S. midterm elections.
“Your vote can make a difference!” he wrote.
Who'd have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don't forget to grab your issue this week https://t.co/WI7eWfXOPB. I'm honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/TBQapjxJsT— Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 6, 2018
