  • Idris Elba named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2018

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    British actor Idris Elba has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2018, the magazine announced late Monday.

    > See the cover here.

    Elba, 46, known for his roles in “The Wire” and the “Thor” films, is the 33rd man to hold the title. Last year’s winner was country singer and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton, 42.

    Elba called the award “an ego boost for sure.”

    “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” he told People.

    He added jokingly: “Looked in the mirror; I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’”

    He also took to Twitter to thank his fans – and remind them to head to the polls to vote in the U.S. midterm elections.

    “Your vote can make a difference!” he wrote.

