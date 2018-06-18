  • ‘Incredibles 2' comes with epilepsy warning

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    It’s been 14 years since the Parr family was on the big screen as “The Incredibles,” and it seems like fans have been waiting for the sequel as “Incredibles 2” crushed box office records, taking in an estimated $180 million in its opening domestic weekend, CNN reported.

    But the film is now coming with a warning for those who suffer from epilepsy or other conditions, USAToday reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    TRENDING NOW:

    There is a segment of the movie that shows bright flashing lights used by the villain Screenslaver, USAToday reported.

    There were warnings on social media from theater goers after last week’s premiere of “Incredibles 2” alerting fans with epilepsy, migraines or chronic illness that the mind control scenes could trigger seizures. 

    The Epilepsy Foundation also issued a warning.

    On Friday, Walt Disney Pictures took it a step further, requesting that theaters showing the film warn viewers about the scene, USAToday reported.

    A theater supervisor for a Los Angeles AMC theater location told USAToday he has never had an alert like that before from a studio.

    The Epilepsy Foundation says 3 percent of people with epilepsy can have seizures if exposed to some flashing lights. 

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Incredibles 2' comes with epilepsy warning

  • Headline Goes Here

    A president resigns, dies or is impeached: What is the line of succession?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Smooth criminal? Michael Jackson's former elephant briefly escapes…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Child knocks over glass sculpture, parents may be on the hook for $132,000 bill

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida mom arrested after 3-year-old left in car overnight, deputies…