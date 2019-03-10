0 Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged

GREAT GUANA CAY, Bahamas - After dating for a little over two years, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are engaged.

>> Read more trending news

The pair are reportedly on a tropical vacation, and both posted an Instagram photo of J.Lo’s hand with a large diamond on it.

According to MLB.com, Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in Baker’s Bay, located in the Bahamas.

Hours earlier, A-Rod shared a message on his Instagram story about soulmates, according to ET Online:

"A soulmate isn't someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be"

A wedding date has not been announced.

>> Read more trending news

The pair are reportedly on a tropical vacation, and both posted an Instagram photo of J.Lo’s hand with a large diamond on it.

According to MLB.com, Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in Baker’s Bay, located in the Bahamas.

Hours earlier, A-Rod shared a message on his Instagram story about soulmates, according to ET Online:

"A soulmate isn't someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be"

A wedding date has not been announced.

In January, Rodriguez told The Associated Press that he and Lopez had similar backgrounds and her latest film “Second Act” reflected the ties that drew them together.

“It really resembles a lot of the arc that Jennifer and I lived in our life: Both born in New York, both come from immigrant parents, both have two children, both Latino Americano — her from Puerto Rico, me from Dominican Republic. We’ve been through our ups and downs, but here we are in our 40s and trying to live the best lives possible and, at the same time, give back and pay it forward,” Rodriguez said.

It will be Lopez’s fourth marriage and Rodriguez’s second. Each has two children from previous marriages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.