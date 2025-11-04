Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Something has changed for "Wicked" star Jonathan Bailey, something is not the same — he is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.

The magazine's pick was announced Monday night on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Bailey takes the mantle from "The Office" and "Jack Ryan" star John Krasinski, who was the 2024 selection.

“It’s a huge honor,” Bailey, 37, told the magazine. “Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd.”

Bailey had audiences swooning as Prince Fiyero in his 2024 big-screen debut in “Wicked,” the popular movie musical in which he proudly urges fellow students to join him in his shallowness. The second half arrives in theaters Nov. 21.

He dripped with charm as Lord Anthony Bridgerton on Netflix's "Bridgerton," and earned a 2024 Emmy nomination for his role in the Showtime series "Fellow Travelers." Most recently, he starred in "Jurassic World Rebirth," which came out in July.

Bailey told Fallon that the title was an “honor of a lifetime."

“I’m sort of thrilled that People magazine have invited someone in – bestowed this honor on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man," he said.

Bailey told People that he's known he wanted to be an actor since he was 5 years old and his grandmother took him to see a production of the musical "Oliver!" Within two years he had achieved that dream, preforming with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He's had plenty of stage credits since then, including starring in Shakespeare’s Richard II in London earlier this year.

Bailey, who has spoken openly about being a gay actor, founded The Shameless Fund, which helps to support LGBTQ+ organizations.

“I know the LGBT sector is under immense threat at the moment,” he said. “So it’s been amazing to meet people who have the expertise and see potential that I could have only dreamed of.”

The first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson in 1985. Other past recipients include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John F. Kennedy Jr., David Beckham, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Rudd, Pierce Brosnan and Patrick Dempsey.

Bailey, who will be the cover story in People's edition coming out Friday, had to stay tight-lipped about the news. But he admitted to the magazine that he couldn't keep it a complete secret — he shared to news with his dog Benson, who will also be featured in the magazine.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.