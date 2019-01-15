  • Kim Kardashian confirms fourth baby, expecting boy

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian West confirmed reports that she and her husband, rapper Kanye West, are expecting a fourth child.

    Kardashian West appeared with her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Monday night and also confirmed they are expecting a boy.

    >> Read more trending news 

    As far as a due date, Kardashian West said she and her husband will welcome the baby “sometime soon.”﻿

    The announcement of the baby’s gender came as a surprise to Kourtney Kardashian, who expressed surprise that her sister revealed it publicly.

    “What? Obviously, I knew that,” Kourtney Kardashian said. “I couldn’t believe you were saying -- telling everyone.”

    “It’s out there,” Kardashian West said. “I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people, but I can’t remember who I told.”

    Kardashian West didn’t say the method by which they are having their child, but previous reports said the baby boy, like Chicago West, will be carried by a surrogate.

    In addition to half a dozen cousins, the newest West will join two sisters, 5-year-old North West and Chicago, who turned 1 Tuesday, and brother Saint, 3. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories