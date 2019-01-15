Kim Kardashian confirms fourth baby, expecting boy

NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian West confirmed reports that she and her husband, rapper Kanye West, are expecting a fourth child.
Kardashian West appeared with her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Monday night and also confirmed they are expecting a boy.
As far as a due date, Kardashian West said she and her husband will welcome the baby “sometime soon.”
The announcement of the baby’s gender came as a surprise to Kourtney Kardashian, who expressed surprise that her sister revealed it publicly.
“What? Obviously, I knew that,” Kourtney Kardashian said. “I couldn’t believe you were saying -- telling everyone.”
“It’s out there,” Kardashian West said. “I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people, but I can’t remember who I told.”
Kardashian West didn’t say the method by which they are having their child, but previous reports said the baby boy, like Chicago West, will be carried by a surrogate.
In addition to half a dozen cousins, the newest West will join two sisters, 5-year-old North West and Chicago, who turned 1 Tuesday, and brother Saint, 3.
