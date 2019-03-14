0 Kim Kardashian pays 5 years rent for man recently released from prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kim Kardashian has quietly helped another person affected by the prison system.

Us Weekly reported that the reality TV personality and beauty entrepreneur is paying five years of rent for Matthew Charles, who was granted clemency under the new prison reform act.

Charles has been denied housing because of his background since being released from prison after 20 years. Kardashian came across a December 2017 Nashville Public Radio article about his time in prison.

In 1996, Charles was found guilty of charges related to crack cocaine distribution and weapons charges. He was sentenced to 35 years, but the passage of the First Step Act has allowed Charles to be released.

Kim Kardashian-West has reportedly paid 5 years' rent for Matthew Charles, who was recently granted clemency. Michael Loccisano/Wire Image

“Kim reached out privately to Matthew yesterday after hearing he was having a hard time getting approved for an apartment and has generously offered to pay five years of his rent,” Tim Hardiman, a senior producer at CMT in Nashville, told Us Weekly Monday. “He was overwhelmed by Kim’s offer and graciously accepted. ... It’s truly changed his life..

“Kim then met with President Trump in May of last year to speak to him about pardoning Alice Johnson, and also mentioned Matthew Charles in that conversation,” Hardiman said. “She later discussed Matthew’s situation when she met with the president in September.” FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2019 file photo, Matthew Charles joins a news conference at the Cordell Hull building in Nashville advocating for Tennessee legislation to make it easier for some felons to get their voting rights restored. Jonathan Mattise/AP

Charles thanked Kardashian in a Sunday Facebook post.

“I just received the most wonderful news tonight that I just had to share with everyone. Kim Kardashian-West, through Tracy (Nguyen Romulus, her publicist), said they heard about my situation. Was moved and has decided to help me,” he said. “And to me in an unbelievable way. Kim did not do this for attention or publicity, but I had to share it, because it's to good not to, and my heart is about to burst with happiness, that I wish you to rejoice in this news with me. And many of your responses about the outcome of my dilemma prophesied it.”

Us Weekly reported that, according to Hardiman, Charles will save money for a down payment on a house as his rent is being covered.

