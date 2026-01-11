The Latest: Golden Globes to kick off Hollywood's 2026 awards season

Hollywood's awards season will kick off with the 83rd Golden Globe Awards at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific.

Comedian Nikki Glaser returns for a second year to host the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. It's a Champagne-soaked party featuring some of the biggest names in film and television, even if the awards won't exactly forecast the Oscars.

"One Battle After Another" topped the list of nominations with nine, closely followed by "Sentimental Value" with eight. "Wicked: For Good" was snubbed for best picture and best director. Others left out include Joe Rogan (for the new podcast category ), Sydney Sweeney and Gwyneth Paltrow, leaving room for plenty of surprise inclusions. See the full list of nominees.

The Globes will be broadcast on CBS and available to stream through Paramount+.

The Latest:

How the stars reacted to their nominations

“Sinners” director Ryan Coogler said he’s “married to cinema, and this movie felt like I was renewing my vows.” Chase Infiniti woke up to a dead phone the morning she was nominated for “One Battle After Another.”

Maggie O’Farrell, author of “Hamnet” and co-nominated for the adaptation’s screenplay, says the film “feels not like my child, more like a kind of niece or nephew.” And for “Sentimental Value” director Joachim Trier, it was time for some Champagne.

▶ Read more reactions

The gauntlet to get inside the Globes

University of California and Simi Valley police and bomb-sniffing dogs of no obvious, immediate affiliation were on hand to help monitor vehicles dropping off guests, involving a labyrinthine route that might befuddle even the most seasoned Angeleno, accessible only to those traveling east.

The Golden Globes has also chosen a harrowing staircase climb for its celebrity guests, flanked by photographers on both sides. The setup is not unlike the daunting Grand Staircase for the Met Gala.

Who’s presenting the awards

The presenters announced Thursday feature a mix of Hollywood A-listers like George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Queen Latifah, along with rising stars like the leads from "Heated Rivalry," Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.

Additional presenters include: Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal (Lisa from Blackpink), Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz.

In the wake of Renee Good’s killing, will the Globes get political?

The Globes usually want a party, not politics. But that might be hard in the award show’s first ceremony during President Donald Trump’s second term.

The fatal shooting of 37-year-old mother Renee Good in Minneapolis by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may be on the minds of many attendees. The night's frontrunner, "One Battle After Another," notably opens with a raid on an ICE detention facility.

Will beasts and girlfriends challenge ‘Adolescence’?

While the Globes’ TV drama and comedy categories have massive overlap with last year’s Emmys, the limited series group is full of new blood.

Recent buzzy series " All Her Fault," "The Beast in Me" and "The Girlfriend" have all been nominated for best limited series and the honor of probably losing to "Adolescence."

Globes TV is the Emmys plus ‘Pluribus’

Compared to the crazy-convoluted Emmys calendar, the Golden Globes TV eligibility window is as simple as the singular soul on "Pluribus."

If most of a show aired the previous year, it’s eligible. That’s it.

The big nominees are still nearly all reruns though. Everything in the best drama series category was up for best drama at September's Emmys, including the winner "The Pitt."

"Pluribus" is the only invader in the group, and has a good chance of getting the Globes to conform to its will. "Heated Rivalry" didn't make the team.

Potential political storylines

Last year, the Golden Globes largely avoided conversations surrounding President Donald Trump’s politics. That may not be the case this time around.

Since Trump reclaimed the White House, the president's name has been added to the exterior of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts building. Numerous artists have canceled appearances at the center, and ticket sales and attendance have fallen, and viewership for December's broadcast of the Kennedy Center Honors program was down by about 35% compared to the year before.

Meanwhile, Trump also said he would slap a 100% tax on movies made outside the United States, though no such tariffs have yet to be levied.

And the awards event will also be taking place in California, one of the states central to political redistricting ahead of U.S. midterms this year.

Who picks the winners

This year’s voting body is made up of nearly 400 journalists and film critics from around the world, who cover the entertainment industry for international audiences.

The ceremony was originally presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. After a series of scandals, Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries acquired the rights to the show in 2023. The voting body has expanded to include more racial, ethnic and gender diversity since then.

Any foreign entertainment journalist working for an internationally based media outlet can apply to be a voter.

The Globes' new category: Podcasts

The Golden Globes this year introduced the best podcast category, and the nominees represent a mix of news and celebrity conversations all the while avoiding political controversy. Up for the inaugural award:

The nominations seemingly avoided controversy by passing on popular conservative-leaning podcasts from the shortlist, such as "The Joe Rogan Experience," which topped all major podcast platforms in 2025, and "The Megyn Kelly Show," "The Tucker Carlson Show," "The Ben Shapiro Show" and Candace Owens' "Candace."

Also axed from the nominees: the left-leaning “Pod Save America,” and popular true-crime podcasts “Morbid” and “Rotten Mango.”

How big a night is Warner Bros. in for?

Warner Bros. might be on the cusp of being sold, but it stands to dominate Sunday's Globes. The studio is behind the odds-on favorite "One Battle After Another," the most likely drama winner, "Sinners," and the most nominated series, "The White Lotus."

Warner Bros. Discovery has agreed to be acquired by Netflix in a deal with $82.7 million. The only studio with more nominations than Warner Bros.’ 31? Netflix, with 35.

The top nominees

FILMS

1. “One Battle After Another”: 9

2. “Sentimental Value”: 8

3. “Sinners”: 7

4. “Hamnet”: 6

5. “Frankenstein” and “Wicked: For Good”: 5 each

TELEVISION

1. “The White Lotus”: 6

2. “Adolescence”: 5

3: “Only Murders in the Building” and “Severance”: 4 each

5. “The Bear,” “The Beast in Me,” “Black Mirror,” “Hacks,” “Nobody Wants This,” and “The Studio: 3 each

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.