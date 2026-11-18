NEW YORK — A long-lost Georgia O'Keeffe painting that had been buried in the closet of a Manhattan apartment for decades sold at auction Tuesday for $4.8 million.

The 1930 landscape painting "Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I" is likely the first in a series of three works depicting Lobo Peak in northern New Mexico, according to Christie's auction house. Its existence was known from a 1931 photograph, but its whereabouts had been kept secret until recently.

A Manhattan woman in her 90s nonchalantly told her niece one day in 2022, “Oh, by the way, there’s a Georgia O’Keeffe in the closet.” Her family believes she received the painting as a graduation gift from her mother, who had purchased it in 1963 from a New York gallery for $3,800.

The woman, who died recently, displayed it in her East Village apartment for many years until the mid-’80s when she noticed a guest looking at it a little too closely. From then on she kept it in her closet, safely hidden behind coats and boxes.

When the family finally unboxed it this year, they discovered it has all the hallmarks of O’Keeffe’s work, including her signature marking on the back: a star with her initials scrawled in the middle.

The 10-x-24-inch (25.4-x-61-centimeter) oil painting is among O’Keeffe's early love letters to New Mexico, where she settled and lived for decades. The identity of the winning bidder was not disclosed; it sold for $4,878,000.

Known as the “mother of American modernism,” O’Keeffe maintained a home and studio in Abiquiu and a nearby summer residence tucked between the red-rock cliffs of Ghost Ranch. She died in 1986 at age 98 and is best known for her paintings of flowers and American Southwest landscapes.

The second piece in the “Near Abiquiu, New Mexico” collection is at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the other, for many years, was in the collection of the Rockefeller family.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.