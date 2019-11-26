Daytime TV icon Regis Philbin's Connecticut mansion is now on the market, and the photos are stunning.
PHOTOS: Regis Philbin lists 13,000 square foot Connecticut mansion for sale
The Greenwich estate, which sits on 2.59 acres, is priced at $4.595 million – 36% less than what he paid for it nearly a decade ago, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
At 13,661 square feet, there are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in the mansion.
Click here for more photos, and here for more information on the home.
TRENDING NOW:
- Flames erupt from manhole in downtown Pittsburgh during evening commute
- $12 million tunnel approved in Cranberry Township
- 'Hustlas Don't Sleep' drug trafficking organization taken down by FBI, local police
- VIDEO: How the cost to repair your HVAC system could skyrocket next year
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}