    Daytime TV icon Regis Philbin's Connecticut mansion is now on the market, and the photos are stunning.

    The Greenwich estate, which sits on 2.59 acres, is priced at $4.595 million – 36% less than what he paid for it nearly a decade ago, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

    At 13,661 square feet, there are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in the mansion. 

