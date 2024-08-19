Lottery

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $115K sold in Washington County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $115,358 was sold in Washington County.

The ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Racetrack Road in Washington on Aug. 16. The store gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket, a Cash Boom Fast Play game, is a $5 game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $75,000.

Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touchscreen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.

