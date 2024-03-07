Lottery

Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Washington County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Powerball Powerball (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Check your tickets! A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Washington County.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball drawn Wednesday: 6-19-28-44-60, Powerball 10. The Powerball multiplier was two.

The ticket was sold at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington, which earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

