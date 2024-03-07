Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Check your tickets! A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Washington County.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball drawn Wednesday: 6-19-28-44-60, Powerball 10. The Powerball multiplier was two.

The ticket was sold at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington, which earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group