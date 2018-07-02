Luke Bryan performs for children at hospital

Luke Bryan was in Charlotte on Friday to perform at the PNC Music Pavilion.
Before he left, Bryan stopped to do a special performance for the children at Levine Children's Hospital.
An employee at Levine captured the moment when Bryan was singing along with some of the kids to his song "Kick the Dust Up."
