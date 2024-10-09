Macron says he's 'super proud' of his wife's cameo in 'Emily in Paris'

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he's "super proud" of a cameo appearance by his wife, Brigitte, in the fourth season of the Netflix show "Emily in Paris" but doesn't seem keen to make a guest appearance of his own.

“I’m less attractive than Brigitte,” the French leader said in an interview with Variety, published Wednesday, when asked if he’d been invited to make an appearance.

France's first lady plays herself in one of the new season’s episodes.

“I was super proud and she was very happy to do so," Macron told Variety. "It’s just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment first for her.”

“I think it’s good for the image of France,” he said and added that the show is “super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country.”

"So for my own business, it’s a very good initiative," Macron said. ,

Lily Collins, who plays Emily, previously told The Associated Press that Brigitte Macron was "a big fan of the show." The first lady invited her and Darren Star, the series' creator, to meet a few years ago and shared her desire to appear on the show, Collins said.

“She was so kind and warm and welcoming and she was so enthusiastic about the show,” Collins said. “Having her on set was so fun."

In the second part of season four, Emily heads to Italy for a holiday.

But Rome, be warned: Macron wants Emily Cooper, the show’s main character, to come back to the French capital in future seasons.

“We will fight hard. And we will ask them to remain,” Macron said in video excerpts of the interview published on Variety.com.

“‘Emily in Paris’ in Roma doesn‘t make sense,” he added.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.