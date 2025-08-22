Mariah the Scientist's 'Hearts Sold Separately' mixes love potions and pensive emotions

NEW YORK — (AP) — If you were surprised when Mariah the Scientist’s “Burning Blue” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s rhythmic airplay chart, you weren’t alone.

“It’s shocking. It’s almost like impostor syndrome, feeling, ’I have a number one song on the radio? This is crazy,’” said the 27-year-old with a bright smile. “It makes me feel like somebody – multiple people – like my music, I guess. It’s flattering.”

Reaching No. 25 on the Billboard 200 and named by Rihanna as her go-to karaoke song, "Burning Blue" has created high anticipation for Mariah's new album, "Hearts Sold Separately." Available now, it's the fourth album from the R&B singer-songwriter who's crafted huge records like "From a Woman" and "Spread Thin," which has more than 190 million Spotify plays.

Following 2023’s “To Be Eaten Alive,” the 10-track project, with Kali Uchis as the sole feature and new age 80s R&B synth sonics, pensively explores love and relationships, themes synonymous with the former St. John’s University scholarship student. Her stage name was first a nickname earned when studying biology before dropping out her junior year to pursue music.

While she's attracted dedicated fans with her alternative R&B sounds and unapologetic vulnerability, she's also the girlfriend of rapper Young Thug. The Grammy winner was indicted in a sprawling Georgia gang and racketeering case in 2022. He pleaded guilty in October 2024 to gang, drug and gun charges. He also entered a no contest plea to other charges. He was sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation.

Mariah did not know Young Thug during the time of the accused crimes.

“There’s just so many different facets to love. I feel like it’s so romanticized, which is cute – I wish it was that great every single day, but that’s not the case. Most days it is great, but it is really the collective journey,” said Mariah. “Everybody has their own individual growing and evolution and journey, and then it’s a totally separate thing where you’re doing it together. Most people will grow apart, so, it’s like an active effort grow with somebody.”

Mariah spoke with The Associated Press about creating another No. 1 hit, love and facing persistent relationship criticism. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

AP: How does it feel to be one of the bright stars of R&B?

MARIAH: I feel like it’s paying off … I do feel justified in some areas now.

Just people appreciating the art I make, not on just an acknowledgment level, but actually digesting it and appreciating it. …It’s really not necessarily about the accolades, but I feel like accolades are indicative of the exposure and being perceived in a flattering way.

AP: Would you describe your career as a slow burn?

MARIAH: I think that a lot of people, as children, want to do certain things like, oh, they do want to be an actress or they do wanna be a singer. And I feel like I didn’t necessarily have that ambition.

I felt a little reluctant at first … maybe almost a little shameful. Like, I just tried something – I just created something and then people took to it.

AP: After scoring a No. 1 song, is there pressure to replicate that success?

MARIAH: The fact that “Burning Blue” has done what it has done … makes me feel like I can surpass what I have done. But I don’t wanna put some large list of expectations on what I’m doing because I didn’t expect to have anything that I have. So, really, I’m just appreciative.

AP: How did you come up with the album title?

MARIAH: Without a heart, the functionality of a person or of relationships, friendships, marriages, even jobs … the passion aspect, I feel like if it’s not there, you’re not operating to your fullest potential.

I feel like some people really do feel like you can buy love. So, I just wanted to be open to interpretation. I want people to take multiple different perspectives and argue over them on the internet because that’s what they have been doing with the majority of stuff I put out. And it’s really interesting because it brings new perspectives to my own dashboard.

AP: You have a relationship with Young Thug that's heavily criticized. How have you dealt with it?

Even the fact that I do talk about him, they get mad about it ... at this point, I’m used to people scrutinizing my relationship. It’s almost like I expect them to do that.

I also don’t want it to have such a heavy impact on my opinion on him or us to the point where it makes me not want to do it. I just want to be able to actively decide on my own if it’s something that I want to do or not. Or, if it is something that’s serving me or not serving me. And I think it’s definitely been a process.

