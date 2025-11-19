All eyes in publishing are turned to the 76th annual National Book Awards

NEW YORK — The 76th National Book Awards will unveil this year's winners Wednesday night, with novels by Megha Majumdar and Karen Russell, and a memoir by Yiyun Li among the finalists in one of the most high-profile literary events.

Hundreds of writers, publishers, editors and other industry professionals are expected to gather at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan for a dinner ceremony that will include honorary awards for fiction writer George Saunders and author-publisher Roxane Gay. Emmy-winning actor-comedian Jeff Hiller will host, and Grammy winner Corinne Bailey Rae is the musical guest.

Competitive awards will be announced for five categories — fiction, nonfiction, translated literature, young people's literature and poetry. Winners will each receive $10,000.

Nominees range from Majumdar's futuristic narrative “A Guardian and a Thief” to Russell's spellbound tale set in 1930s Nebraska, “The Antidote,” to Julia Ioffe's feminist history, “Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, from Revolution to Autocracy.” Li is a finalist for “Things in Nature Merely Grow,” her tragic account of the suicides of her two sons.

The National Book Awards are presented by the nonprofit National Book Foundation. Each competitive category is voted on by judging panels that include writers, booksellers and critics and select winners from hundreds of books submitted by publishers.

