Merino wool or Mongolian cashmere? Fashion is a competitor in any Olympics but especially in Milan

MILAN — Mittens versus gloves? Hats against headbands? Merino wool over Mongolian cashmere?

Fashion is its own competitor in any Olympics, from team uniforms at the opening and closing ceremonies to individual looks in the stadiums and — during the Winter Games — on the slopes.

There's also the simmering rivalry between Europe's top two fashion cities. The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics were heralded as the most stylish yet, but Milan is going for gold on the heels of its annual men's fashion week and ahead of the women's runway previews.

Athletes around the world have been ginning up anticipation by flooding social media with unboxing videos of their new swag. Before taking to the ice and (manufactured) snow, they will make their grand debut Friday night at the opening ceremony's Parade of Nations.

Here's a look at some of the outfits:

Italy and Armani

Team Italy's uniforms are the last ever designed by Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani, who died in September at the age of 91.

The kit's milky white color is meant to evoke harmony and snow-capped peaks, and includes a down jacket, thermal ski jacket and waterproof trousers. Its star piece, an oversized bomber jacket, is covered with “Italia” heat-printed all over and finished with a high knit collar in the red, green and white of the Italian flag.

This was Armani’s fourth Winter Olympics uniform for Team Italia, made under the athletic EA7 Emporio Armani label.

He will be honored in a separate tribute during the opening ceremony given his ties to Milan and his legacy as one of the founders of Italian ready-to-wear.

USA and Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is channeling cozy Americana with its opening ceremony outfit, which was unveiled in December alongside other looks the Team USA athletes will wear throughout the Games.

Naturally it’s red, white and blue, exemplified by the Fair Isle knitwear with a U.S. flag and Olympic rings, matching tasseled hat and mittens. The prevailing mood for the opening ceremony uniform was winter white, in both a duffel coat and trousers. The choice was made with the athletes, and unofficially endorsed when Pantone made Cloud Dancer color of 2026 — coincidentally on the same day Ralph Lauren unveiled its Olympic uniforms.

“They thought it felt it felt like peace. They thought it was very ethereal,’’ chief branding officer David Lauren told The Associated Press at the Ralph Lauren palazzo in Milan on Thursday night.

The Ralph Lauren team has been designing Team USA’s Olympic apparel since 2008, and designers start on each Olympics’ looks about 2 1/2 years out from the Games.

Haiti and Stella Jean

Haiti’s two-man Olympic team will be sporting gear designed by Italian-Haitian designer Stella Jean and inspired by a Haitian artist's painting.

The uniforms originally featured Toussaint Louverture, the former slave who led a revolution that created the world's first Black republic in 1804, astride a red horse. But the IOC ruled that the image violated Olympic rules barring political symbolism, forcing Jean to paint over the nation's founding father.

That left only Louverture's charging steed — representing Haiti’s founding moment — against a lush tropical backdrop and azure sky. The IOC didn’t respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment, but no demonstration of political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic site or venue.

“Rules are rules and must be respected, and that is what we have done,’’ Jean told the AP at an exclusive unveiling at Haiti's embassy in Rome.

Mongolia and Goyol Cashmere

Mongolian brand Goyol Cashmere launched its Olympic looks last month to instant internet acclaim. The designers were inspired by the “warrior spirit” of Mongolians who, for thousands of years, used cashmere to endure the brutal winters of the Central Asian highlands, the company wrote on social media.

The designers leaned heavily on attire dating back to the Great Mongol Empire between the 13th and 15th centuries, the brand said.

At the Milan Cortina Games, Mongolian athletes will wear cashmere ceremonial deels — traditional tunics or robes — with silk trimmings to honor the past and present.

More casual looks will also feature cashmere, such as knitwear that draws upon the alpine ski sweater style of Western mountain culture, and traditional Mongolian motifs.

Other teams

Many teams and designers are keeping hush-hush about their looks. They're counting on a big reveal during the opening ceremony inside Milan's 80,000-seat San Siro stadium.

Here's a list of some other known collaborations:

— Austria and AlphaTauri

— Brazil and Moncler

— Canada and lululemon

— China and Li-Ning

— Czech Republic and ALPINE PRO

— Finland and Luhta

— France and Le Coq Sportif

— Germany and Adidas

— Great Britain and Ben Sherman

— Iceland and 66 North

— Poland and Adidas

— Spain and Joma

— Sweden and UNIQLO

— Switzerland and OCHSNER SPORT

— Ukraine and 4F

