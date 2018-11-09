0 Michelle Obama's ‘Becoming' memoir talks about marriage with Barack, thoughts on President Trump

The long-awaited memoir from former first lady Michelle Obama will soon be released, and nuggets from the autobiography are starting to leak.

In the book, Obama wrote about how she reacted to the news that Donald Trump was elected president, The Associated Press reported.

She said she tried to “block it all out.”

Especially after Trump’s longtime allegations that her husband President Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States and therefore wasn’t eligible to be president. It was the “birther” movement, and Michelle Obama called it bigoted and dangerous, the AP reported after purchasing an advanced copy of the memoir.

He “deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks,” she wrote.

She also said that Trump’s campaign announcement was “grandstanding” and cannot believe that women would choose, in her words, a “misogynist, “ over Hillary Clinton.

But not all of the book focuses on the political world.

It also offers a glimpse into the private lives of the former first couple.

She described her husband, after they met, as having a “whiff of geekiness.” They met when they both worked at the Chicago law firm Sidley Austin LLP. She was his adviser at the time, the AP reported.

She says that Barack had a “strange, stirring combination” of serenity and power.

Michelle Obama also discusses issues she and her husband had in growing their family. She said she had trouble getting pregnant and had suffered a miscarriage, The Washington Post reported. Both Sasha and Malia, she said, were conceived through in vitro fertilization, the Post reported.

The book will be released Tuesday.

The launch comes with a tour that begins at Chicago’s United Center. The event will be moderated by Oprah Winfrey. Other stops include the Barclays Center and the Los Angeles Forum, the AP reported.

