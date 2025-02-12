Misty Copeland's new picture story, 'Bunheads, Act 2,' will be out in September

NEW YORK — (AP) — Misty Copeland is ready to take young readers on another imaginary trip to the ballet.

The celebrated principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre has a follow-up planned to her best-selling picture book, "Bunheads." On Sept. 16, the Penguin Random House imprint Nancy Paulsen Books will release "Bunheads, Act 2: Dance of Courage." The new book, in which Misty and friends take in a performance of "Don Quixote," will again be illustrated by Setor Fiadzigbey.

“Working on the follow-up to ‘Bunheads’ has been such a joy, taking me back to the studio where my own ballet journey began," Copeland said in a statement Wednesday. “Revisiting these characters feels personal, reflecting the community that shaped me as a dancer and person. Through the ballet of Don Quixote, we explore resilience, compassion, and the power of friendship, values that defined my early years.”

Copeland's other books include “Life in Motion” and “Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.