No amends for Joost Klein: Dutch go back to Eurovision Song Contest but singer declines to rejoin

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The Netherlands will join the next Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland but the flamboyant singer and rapper Joost Klein, booted from this year's competition after a backstage altercation, has declined to represent the Dutch.

Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS announced on Wednesday it was satisfied with new rules agreed to by event organizer the European Broadcasting Union that were demanded after this year's edition in Sweden was marred by the dramatic expulsion of Klein.

A female member of the production crew accused Klein of making threats during the semi-finale in Malmo. The matter was turned over to Swedish authorities, who ultimately declined to prosecute. Klein, a favorite to win, was banned from rehearsal and did not participate in the final competition.

Klein long pondered whether to step up to the challenge again. “My team and I had everything ready, but it just doesn't feel good,” he said in a statement. “I need to give myself more time to heal.”

But for Dutch Eurovision fans, the magic is back on since the nation will not pull out of the 2025 edition.

“After months of discussions and consultations, the broadcaster has received sufficient guarantees from the EBU that structural changes will be implemented at the music festival,” AVROTROS said in a statement.

The 2025 edition in Basel will have "significantly reduced" backstage filming, a safety manager and a safe space for performers.

It had been unclear if the Dutch would return to the 69th edition of the festival. AVROTROS had called Klein's removal "very heavy and disproportionate."

His song “Europapa,” an upbeat Euro-techno ode to the continent’s diversity that is also a tribute to Klein’s parents, who died when he was a child, was considered likely to win.

Instead, Switzerland’s contestant Nemo took home the title by winning the most points from a combination of national juries and viewers around the world.

AVROTROS is now searching for a new Dutch representative and interested performers have until Nov. 22 to apply.

