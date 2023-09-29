Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Usher, Jelly Roll and more will hit the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stage

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — iHeartRadio has unveiled its star-studded 2023 Jingle Ball lineup, including performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, and Jelly Roll.

The 11-city tour will hit New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Washington, Philadelphia, Atlanta, the Dallas-Fort Worth area and, in Florida, Tampa and the Fort Lauderdale-Miami area.

“Our annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of our most anticipated of the year, and we’re excited to finally share who will be joining us on the road this season,” said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, in a statement.

The tour will kick off in Tampa, Florida, at the Amalie Arena on Sunday, Nov. 26, with Niall Horan, Teddy Swims, Zara Larsson, Doechii, Paul Russell, Kaliii and Lawrence.

The Jingle Ball concert was first introduced in 1996 at Madison Square Garden by New York radio station Z100 and has since become a multi-city tour and an annual tradition. This year, the Madison Square Garden concert on Dec. 8 will feature Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner and Melanie Martinez.

The Los Angeles concert on Dec. 1 at the Kia Forum will feature a somewhat similar lineup: Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Doechii, Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE and P1Harmony will perform.

New to 2023 is a multiyear agreement with ABC, Jingle Ball’s exclusive television broadcast partner; previously, they had been on the CW network. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour stops will be part a nationwide television special, airing on ABC the night of Dec. 21. It will be available on Hulu the next day.

A presale for Capitol One cardholders will begin Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Oct. 6.

“This event always showcases the best in pop music and gives our listeners the chance to celebrate the holiday season alongside their favorite artists,” Poleman said. “We’re thrilled with this year’s artists and we can’t wait to see them put on a great show.”

