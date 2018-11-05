  • Ozzy Osbourne bringing 'No More Tours 2' tour to Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Ozzy Osbourne is bringing his "No More Tours 2" tour to KeyBank Pavilion.

    The show will be played June 13.

    Related Headlines

    Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation (CLICK HERE).

    Osbourne recently had to cancel several shows after suffering infections in his hand that required surgery.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories