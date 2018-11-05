PITTSBURGH - Ozzy Osbourne is bringing his "No More Tours 2" tour to KeyBank Pavilion.
The show will be played June 13.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation (CLICK HERE).
Osbourne recently had to cancel several shows after suffering infections in his hand that required surgery.
