PHOTOS: Keanu Reeves through the years

0 of 11"John Wick: Chapter 4" UK Gala Screening – Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Keanu Reeves attending the "John Wick: Chapter 4" UK Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Qualifying NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Actor Keanu Reeves looks on in the paddock before qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 05, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images) (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images) "Ballerina" Los Angeles Special Screening HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: (L-R) Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend the special screening of "Ballerina" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate) "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" - UK Premiere LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Keanu Reeves attends the "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu) Warner Bros. Premiere Of "Constantine" - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R): Actor Shia LaBeouf, director Francis Lawrence and actors Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale and Keanu Reeves attend the premiere of the Warner Bros. film "Constantine" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on February 16, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Keanu Reeves Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame HOLLYWOOD - JANUARY 31: Actor Keanu Reeves attends the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 31, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Celebrities At Hollywood All Stars Baseball Game 392859 08: Actor Keanu Reeves appears at the 43rd Annual Hollywood Stars Game at Dodger Stadium August 4, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Allport/Getty Images) (Scott Halleran/Getty Images) F1 Grand Prix of USA - Qualifying AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 01: Actor Keanu Reeves speaks with Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Infiniti Red Bull Racing in the team garage after final practice for the United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on November 1, 2014 in Austin, United States. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) (Mark Thompson/Getty Images) Toyota Grand Prix Of Long Beach - Day 2 LONG BEACH, CA - APRIL 18: Actor Keanu Reeves wins the celebrity race at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 18, 2009 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Music Lodge Hosts MTV Interview Studio - Day 1 - 2015 Park City PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 24: Actor Keanu Reeves and director Eli Roth attend the Music Lodge Hosts MTV Interview Studio on January 24, 2015 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Clayton Chase/Getty Images for Music Lodge) (Clayton Chase)