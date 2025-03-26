Prince Harry resigns from an African charity he co-founded after a leadership dispute

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — (AP) — Prince Harry has resigned as a patron of an African charity he co-founded nearly 20 years ago in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, citing a breakdown in the relationship between board members and the chairwoman.

The Duke of Sussex along with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, who co-founded Sentebale in 2006, said in a joint statement Tuesday they had quit "with heavy hearts" as patrons in support of the trustees in their dispute with chairwoman Sophie Chandauka.

“It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation,” the princes said. “These trustees acted in the best interest of the charity in asking the chair to step down, while keeping the well-being of staff in mind. In turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationship."

Chandauka said she had reported Sentebale's trustees to the Charity Commission in the U.K. and filed papers in a British court to prevent her removal. In a statement, she made allegations of misconduct at the charity without naming anyone or giving details.

“Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to (the) press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny and misogynoir,” Chandauka said.

Misogynoir refers to a combination of racism and misogyny directed toward Black women.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso said they would approach the Charity Commission, a government department in the U.K. that regulates philanthropic organizations.

“What’s transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this, but we have a continued responsibility to Sentebale’s beneficiaries, so we will be sharing all of our concerns with the Charity Commission as to how this came about," Harry and Seeiso said.

"Although we may no longer be patrons, we will always be its founders, and we will never forget what this charity is capable of achieving when it is in the right care.”

Britain’s Press Association reported that the Charity Commission said it was “aware of concerns about the governance” of Sentebale, which is registered in the U.K., and was assessing the issues.

Sentebale, which means “don't forget me” in the Sesotho language of Lesotho and South Africa, was initially focused on helping children and young people affected by AIDS in the small mountainous nation of Lesotho and Botswana.

Sentebale said in a statement it was evolving into an organization that addresses larger issues of youth health, wealth and climate resilience in southern Africa. It said it has not received resignations from its royal patrons.

Harry co-founded the charity after he spent time working at an orphanage in Lesotho during a gap year. He last visited Sentebale in Lesotho in October, when he spoke with young people and others connected to the charity.

He told them: “You might not always realize how significant your influence is, but if it changes even one person’s life, it’s worth it.”

Associated Press writer Keketso Phakela in Maseru, Lesotho, contributed to this report.

