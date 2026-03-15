Prince William shares a post remembering his late mother Princess Diana on UK Mother's Day

LONDON — Prince William said Sunday he remembers his late mother Princess Diana "today and every day" as he shared a photo of them together on social media to mark Mother's Day in the U.K.

“Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day,” the royal wrote on Instagram, signing off with “W.”

The prince, 43, posted a photo showing Diana with a 2-year-old William in a field of flowers that was taken at the family’s main home at Highgrove, Gloucestershire, in 1984.

Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997, when William was 15 and his brother Prince Harry was 12. She was 36.

The royal family also posted other photos on social media to mark Mothering Sunday, which is celebrated in the U.K. on the fourth Sunday of Lent.

They included a black-and-white photo from 1953 of the late Queen Elizabeth II sitting on a garden bench with King Charles III and his sister Anne, the Princess Royal — both still young children at the time — at Balmoral in Scotland.

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