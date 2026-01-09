Producers Guild nominees include ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Sinners’ and ‘Weapons’

LOS ANGELES — "One Battle After Another,""Sinners" and "Marty Supreme" scored another pivotal nomination from the Producers Guild.

The Producers Guild of America on Friday named 10 nominees for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, their top prize and a reliable Oscar best picture bellwether, including awards season mainstays like “Frankenstein,” “Hamnet” and “Sentimental Value.”

"Bugonia" and "Train Dreams" were also among the nominees, as well as two more unexpected choices: The Formula One racing movie "F1" and the horror hit "Weapons." Notably, four of the films on the list, "F1," "Weapons," "One Battle After Another" and "Sinners" were Warner Bros. theatrical releases.

Not included, however, were "Avatar: Fire and Ash" or "Wicked: For Good," two big budget, studio spectacles that might have been considered shoo-ins for a producing honor.

The nominees aligned closely with the five films singled out by the actors guild and the directors guild earlier this week. The full list of 10 could also very well predict the best picture batch when Oscar nominations are announced on Jan. 22.

The winner of the Zanuck award has 17 times in the past 22 years gone on to win the best picture Oscar as well, including last year with "Anora."

The guild also nominated five films for animated feature, including “KPop Demon Hunters,” “Zootopia 2,” “Elio,” “The Bad Guys 2” and “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.”

They also recognize television shows and movies, where nominees in the various categories include “Andor,” “The Pitt,” “South Park,” “Adolescence,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Mr. Scorsese.”

The 37th annual Producers Guild Awards will be held on Feb. 28 in Los Angeles.

