Puerto Rico salsa giant Rafael Ithier, who led El Gran Combo for more than half a century, dies

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Rafael Ithier, a beloved musician and a founder of the legendary salsa band El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, whose hits have inspired Bad Bunny and other icons from the U.S. territory and beyond, has died. He was 99.

An attorney for the Ithier family, Víctor Rivera, confirmed the musician’s death to radio station WKAQ late Saturday. The cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.

“Puerto Rico has lost a giant, a man whose life was dedicated to elevating our identity through the art and rhythm that distinguishes us to the world,” said Marlese Sifre, mayor of Ponce. “Rafael Ithier Natal was not only the founder and musical director of one of our cultural pillars, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, but he was also an example of discipline, excellence, and deep love for our land.”

Ithier was a self-taught pianist, arranger, composer, music producer and orchestra conductor of what many consider was the best salsa orchestra in the world.

Born in San Juan and raised in the working-class community of Río Piedras, Ithier lost his father at 8 years old.

He embraced music at an early age, picking up the guitar at 10 years old, which he played at a corner store for tips, according to the National Foundation for Popular Culture, a local nonprofit.

By 14, he left school for economic reasons and found jobs where he could. A year later, he joined his first musical group, Conjunto Hawaiano, and learned to play the Cuban tres and the double bass. He later learned to play the piano and taught himself how to read sheet music.

In his mid-20s, Ithier joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. He later traveled to New York and formed “The Borinqueneers Mambo Kings,” named after the 65th Infantry Regiment of Puerto Rico, the renowned all-Hispanic and segregated Army unit that received medals for its service in World Wars I and II and the Korean War.

Ithier eventually moved back to Puerto Rico and joined Cortijo y Su Combo, only to nearly give up his musical career after their legendary singer, Ismael Rivera, was arrested.

Ithier planned to study law but was convinced otherwise by two Cuban brothers who helped found El Gran Combo. On the group’s opening night, in May 1962 at the Rock’n Roll Club in Bayamón, Ithier took to the piano and, “the rest is history,” according to the National Foundation for Popular Culture.

Ithier led El Gran Combo for more than half a century with his trademark smile and black mustache. He confessed to Primera Hora newspaper in a 2016 interview at 90 years old that he was “shy” about celebrations.

Ithier attributed the orchestra’s success to not just luck but to the discipline he learned while in the Army.

“I learned to be a man and to obey an order. That discipline is what I apply to my life, and what I base my life on,” he was quoted as saying.

Under him, El Gran Combo attracted so many musicians who eventually became famous that it was nicknamed “the University of Salsa.” Among the legendary singers who were part of the orchestra was Charlie Aponte, who wrote on social media that “For mi, Rafa was and will continue to be like a father.”

“He taught us and demanded responsibility, discipline and professionalism in our work; if you wanted to belong to the group, you had to meet those standards. He made us all better human beings,” Aponte wrote.

The orchestra played on five continents, issued more than 40 albums and became known for hits including "Jala Jala," "Me Liberé," "Y No Hago Más Ná," and "Un Verano en Nueva York," which inspired one of Bad Bunny 's most popular songs, "Nuevayol."

Salsa fans were in mourning on Sunday as news about Ithier’s death spread.

“Ithier is one of those immortals who has brought glory to our country. An exemplary man, self-taught, with a strong and frank personality, who imprinted his down-to-earth style on all his struggles, feats and exploits,” said Agustín Montañez Allman, Puerto Rico’s government advocate for veteran affairs.

Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer Colón also mourned Ithier as she announced that the island would soon hold an official mourning date.

“His legacy transcends borders and lives on through generations. Thank you so much, maestro,” she said in a statement.

Ithier leaves behind a wife and five children.

