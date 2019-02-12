  • Rapper 21 Savage released from ICE hold on bond

    By: WSBTV.com

    ATLANTA - Rapper 21 Savage was released on bond Tuesday, the law firm representing him said in a Facebook post

    The artist, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has been held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement since February 3. ICE officials said Savage is a United Kingdom national was has been living in the country illegally since 2016. 

    “For the past 9 long days, we, on behalf of She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known to the world as 21 Savage, have been speaking with ICE to both clarify his actual legal standing, his eligibility for bond, and provide evidence of his extraordinary contributions to his community and society,” Kuck Baxter Immigration LLC said.

    “In the last 24 hours, in the wake of the Grammy Awards at which he was scheduled to attend and perform, we received notice that She’yaa was granted an expedited hearing. Today, 21 Savage was granted a release on bond. He won his freedom.”

    21 Savage has been granted release on bond from federal immigration custody, his lawyers said Feb. 12.
    The firm thanked the rapper’s fans on his behalf. 

    “21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters -- he says that while he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together.”

    The rapper received support from many of his peers and colleagues in rap. Jay-Z said his arrest was “an absolute travesty.” Meek Mill, Cardi B, Offset and Killer Mike also spoken out about his detainment.

     
     

