Reaction to the Sundance Film Festival's announcement it's leaving Park City, Utah

PARK CITY, Utah — (AP) — The Sundance Film Festival announced Thursday that its new home will be Boulder, Colorado, starting in 2027, after spending 40 years in Park City, Utah.

The decision ends a yearlong process in which numerous U.S. cities vied to host the prominent independent film festival, which has been a launching pad for numerous directors, actors and Oscar contenders. The finalist cities ended up being Boulder, Cincinnati, Ohio, and a combined Salt Lake City and Park City bid.

Sundance's new home of Boulder even has a connection to its founder, Robert Redford, who attended the university there in the 1950s.

Here are some of the reactions to Sundance's upcoming move:

“Here in our state we celebrate the arts and film industry as a key economic driver, job creator, and important contributor to our thriving culture. Now, with the addition of the iconic Sundance Film Festival, we can expect even more jobs, a huge benefit for our small businesses including stores and restaurants.” — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, in a statement.

"As I’ve said from the beginning, we wanted Sundance to stay. We made that clear to their leadership and put together a highly competitive package. Ultimately, this decision is theirs to make, but I believe it’s a mistake and that, one day, they’ll realize they left behind not just a place, but their heritage.” — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, in a statement.

“The Sundance Film Festival is a catalyst for innovation, creative expression, and the discovery of groundbreaking independent films that inspire and shape the future of storytelling. This process provided the opportunity to imagine how we design the Festival while staying true to our programming and mission.” Acting Sundance CEO Amanda Kelso, in a statement.

"This move will ensure that the Festival continues its work of risk taking, supporting innovative storytellers, fostering independence, and entertaining and enlightening audiences. I am grateful to the Boulder community for its support, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Festival there.” — Redford, in a statement.

“While we are naturally disappointed by the decision, the State of Utah, Park City and Salt Lake City have long been proud partners of the Festival, and we are grateful for the lasting impact it has had on our communities. We remain committed to fostering the arts right here in Utah, where the spirit of storytelling will always thrive.” — a joint statement from the mayors of Park City, Salt Lake City and Utah Film Commission.

“While Cincinnati was not selected to host the Sundance Film Festival, we are proud of how our city demonstrated its dynamic role within the film industry,” Film Cincinnati President Kristen Schlotman said in a statement.

Associated Press Writers Hannah Schoenbaum and John Seewer contributed to this report.

