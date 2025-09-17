R.F. Kuang's extraordinary rise: 4 more books are on the way

NEW YORK — (AP) — At age 29, with several novels and millions of copies sold behind her, R.F. Kuang is just getting started.

The author of “Yellowface” and the current bestseller “Katabasis,” Kuang has an agreement with HarperCollins Publishers for four more books, including a pair of fantasy novels for the imprint Harper Voyager and a pair of “literary” novels for the William Morrow imprint.

Kuang already has a literary novel in the works, “Taipei Story,” scheduled for next year. And she is a Ph.D student at Yale University.

“The out of the gate success for Katabasis is a testament to Rebecca’s extraordinary storytelling and her ability to connect with fans,” Liate Stehlik, president and publisher of HarperCollins and HarperCollins Children’s Books, said in a statement released Wednesday. She called Kuang's upcoming work an “exciting slate of new books.”

Kuang’s previous novels also include “The Poppy War,” “The Dragon Republic” and “Babel, or the Necessity of Violence.”

