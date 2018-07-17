  • Rugrats return: Nickelodeon green lights series, movie

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Nickelodeon is bringing a part of our childhood back to the small, and big, screen.

    The children’s television network has given the green light to bring back Chuckie, Tommy, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica, better known as “Rugrats,” E! News reported.

    Nickelodeon announced it will be producing 26 new episodes and a live action movie that will incorporate CGI characters, Variety reported.

    No airdate or cast have been announced, but production has begun. The movie is set to be released on Nov. 13, 2020.

    “Rugrats” originally aired starting in 1991 and ran for nine seasons over 13 years, E! News reported

    It is the latest of a series of reintroductions of classic Nickelodeon shows. “Double Dare” has started new episodes. An “Invader Zim” TV movie is planned. “Blue’s Clues” is set to for reboot and a “Rocko’s Modern Life” movie is scheduled for later this year. 

     
     

