'Rush Hour 4' will be distributed by Paramount after Trump's reported request

NEW YORK — After President Donald Trump's reported intervention, Paramount Pictures is set to distribute Brett Ratner's "Rush Hour 4," a project that Hollywood had eschewed after earlier sexual misconduct allegations against the director.

Paramount Pictures on Tuesday was in closing talks to distribute the film, according to a person close to the negotiations who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to announce a deal. Paramount would be stepping in to take a distribution fee on the film, not finance it.

In 2017, during the #MeToo movement, six women said Ratner sexually harassed them in a Los Angeles Times report. Warner Bros., which had a $450-million co-financing deal with his production company, severed ties with Ratner. Ratner, who denied the allegations, hasn’t produced a film this decade.

But on Sunday, Semafor reported that Trump personally requested Paramount take on "Rush Hour 4." Paramount recently merged with Skydance in a $8 billion deal that required regulatory approval from the Trump administration. Trump has praised the studio's new chairperson and chief executive David Ellison, the son of Oracle executive chairperson and prominent Trump supporter, Larry Ellison.

The White House didn't immediately comment Wednesday.

Ratner had been shopping “Rush Hour 4” after Warner Bros., which released the three previous films in the franchise, passed on the project. The movie would reteam Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in the action-comedy series launched in 1998, with sequels in 2001 and 2007.

Ratner has managed to get one other film made: a documentary on first lady Melania Trump. Earlier this year, Amazon MGM Studios acquired the film for a reported $40 million. It's set to open in theaters Jan. 30.

