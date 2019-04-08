  • Sara Bareilles bringing ‘Amidst The Chaos Tour' to Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Sara Bareilles is going on tour, and she’s making a stop in Pittsburgh.

    Bareilles’ 30-city Amidst The Chaos Tour will kick off Oct. 5 in support of her fifth full-length album of the same name.

    The tour will come to Pittsburgh’s UPMC Events Center on Nov. 15.

    Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

