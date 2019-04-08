PITTSBURGH - Sara Bareilles is going on tour, and she’s making a stop in Pittsburgh.
Bareilles’ 30-city Amidst The Chaos Tour will kick off Oct. 5 in support of her fifth full-length album of the same name.
The tour will come to Pittsburgh’s UPMC Events Center on Nov. 15.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.
I told you there would be more! Here it is…AMIDST THE CHAOS TOUR! Tickets will go on sale 4/12 @ 10am local time. I hope to see you there! https://t.co/UWzRxPIxzg pic.twitter.com/FnNB6VP1Oj— Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) April 8, 2019
