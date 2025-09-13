Sean Astin, son of Academy Award-winning actress Patti Duke, is elected as SAG-AFTRA's new president

The union that represents tens of thousands of actors and other entertainment and media professionals has elected a new president.

On Friday, SAG-AFTRA elected Sean Astin — an actor who appeared in “The Lord of the Rings,” “Stranger Things” and “Rudy” — to succeed Fran Drescher as its president. Astin is the son of the late Academy Award-winning actress Patty Duke.

He defeated Chuck Slavin in a 79 percent to 21 percent vote. Michelle Hurd was elected secretary-treasurer.

According to its website, SAG-AFTRA brings together Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. It represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, program hosts, recording artists and others.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.