Sean Baker wins original screenplay Oscar for 'Anora.' 'Conclave' wins adapted screenplay trophy

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Sean Baker won the original screenpla y Oscar for "Anora," a comedy-drama about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, on Sunday at the 97th Academy Awards. Baker also directed, produced and edited the film starring Mikey Madison.

“This is crazy,” a smiling Baker said onstage.

Baker won the Writers Guild of America award for “Anora,” which was nominated Sunday for best picture as well as director and editing. Its star, Madison, was nominated for best actress.

Baker thanked his cast, telling them, “You elevated everything I wrote and made me look very good.”

The film is the biggest success of Baker's career. It had a $6 million budget and has earned over $40 million at the box officer.

The 54-year-old filmmaker has focused on portraying outcasts and characters from underrepresented subcultures and he singled them out onstage.

“I want to thank the sex worker community,” Baker said. “They have shared their stories, they have shared their life experience with me over the years. My deepest respect. I share this with you.”

Baker also won the Oscar for editing on “Anora.”

“Anora” won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, making Baker the first American director since Terrance Malick in 2011 to take the festival's top prize.

“Anora” won over “A Real Pain," "The Brutalist,” “The Substance” and “September 5.”

The adapted screenplay Oscar went to the papal drama "Conclave," written by Peter Straughan. It was based on the book written by fellow Brit Robert Harris. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini.

“I can't tell you how much this means to me,” Straughan said backstage. “I started out as a playwright in the northeast of England. The first time I got an agent, she said, ‘Would you like to work in film?’ I said, ‘No, I just want to work in theater’ because it seemed like sort of alien. It's surreal to me that I'm standing here now holding this.”

“Conclave” beat out the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” as well as “Emilia Pérez,” “Nickel Boys” and “Sing Sing.”

