Sean 'Diddy' Combs cries during sentencing hearing as judge weighs his potential prison term

NEW YORK — Sean "Diddy" Combs ' sentencing hearing in a sordid case involving his girlfriends and male sex workers opened Friday with prosecutors arguing the hip-hop mogul should be locked up for years while his children tearfully asked the judge for mercy.

Prosecutors want an 11-year sentence for Combs, 55, who was convicted in July of flying people across state lines for marathon sexual encounters. Jurors acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have carried a life sentence.

Defense lawyers say he should be freed immediately, after spending more than a year in detention. They offered an atypical presentation at the sentencing hearing that reflected the unique nature of Combs as a wealthy and philanthropic celebrity who is well-versed in shaping his image.

The defense also showed an 11-minute video portraying Combs’ career, philanthropy and family life, showing him with his children or trying to inspire others, particularly kids, in public settings.

Several minutes into the video, Combs put a hand over half his face and began to cry, his shoulders at times heaving. He was expected to speak in court later Friday.

His nearly two-month trial in a federal court in Manhattan featured testimony from women who said Combs beat, threatened, sexually assaulted and blackmailed them. Prosecutor Christy Slavik told U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian that sparing Combs serious prison time would excuse years of violence.

“It’s a case about a man who did horrible things to real people to satisfy his own sexual gratification,” she said. “He didn’t need the money. His currency was control.”

Slavik also blasted Combs for allegedly booking a Miami speaking gig next week, calling it “the height of hubris.”

Several of Combs children pleaded for leniency.

“My father is my superhero. Seeing him broken down and stripped of everything is something I will never forget,” his son Justin said, adding jail had forced his father to give up drugs and alcohol.

His daughters Chance and D’Lila Combs cried as they spoke, with D’Lila saying she feared losing her father after the death of their mother, Kim Porter, in 2018. Six of Combs’ seven children addressed the judge.

"Please, your honor, please,” D’Lila Combs said, crying, “give our family the chance to heal together, to rebuild, to change, to move forward, not as a headline, but as human beings.”

Subramanian, who has twice denied bail, has already signaled Combs is unlikely to leave custody soon. He said acquittals did not absolve the music mogul of underlying conduct, including violence and coercion.

Combs was convicted under the Mann Act, which bans transporting people across state lines for prostitution. Defense attorney Jason Driscoll argued the law was misapplied. Another lawyer, Nicole Westmoreland, grew emotional, saying Combs had inspired her personally.

“Mr. Combs is not larger than life. He’s a human being. And he’s made some mistakes,” Westmoreland said. “But judge, how many of us can say that we helped so many lives, countless lives?”

Outside the courthouse, journalists and onlookers swarmed the sidewalks, echoing scenes from Combs' trial earlier this year.

During testimony, former girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura told jurors that Combs ordered her to have "disgusting" sex with strangers hundreds of times during their decade Jong relationship. Jurors saw video of him dragging and beating her in a Los Angeles hotel hallway after one such multiday "freak-off.

Another woman, identified as " Jane," testified she was pressured into sex with male workers during drug-fueled "hotel nights" while Combs watched and sometimes filmed.

The only accuser scheduled to speak Friday, a former assistant known as "Mia," withdrew after defense objections. She has accused Combs of raping her in 2010 and asked the judge for a sentence that reflects "the ongoing danger my abuser poses."

Prosecutors also introduced testimony at the trial about other alleged violence. One of Cassie's friends said Combs dangled her from 17th-floor balcony. Rapper Kid Cudi said Combs broke into his home after learning he was dating Cassie

In a letter to the judge Thursday, Combs wrote: “The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn,” promising he would never commit another crime.

Cassie, in her own letter, described him as an abuser who “will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is

His lawyers argue the encounters were consensual and say jail has already punished him enough, forcing sobriety and remorse. At a hearing last week, Combs told his mother and children he was "getting closer to going home."

Associated Press writer Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

