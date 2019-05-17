0 'Access Pittsburgh' (05/17)

Garth Brooks takeover

Happy Garth Brooks weekend! The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is taking over the town Saturday night and is not only a sell-out, but also making history

The concert will be the biggest-selling event in Heinz Field history.

Heinz Field officials said 72,887 tickets heve been sold for the May 18 concert. They said that number could top 75,000 closer to the event once suites and added seating are counted.

The country superstar's wife, Trisha Yearwood, is kicking off the night with a tailgate party before the big show.

"Trisha’s Tailgate" will run from 3 to 6 p.m. and will feature some of her favorite tailgate food and drinks.

If you don't have a ticket for the show, you are in luck.

Heinz Field officials announced on Twitter on Friday morning that they are adding seats to the record-breaking show.

Check out wpxi.com for everything you need to know about the concert and the party.

"Stranger Things" star helps local high schoolers

Students at a local high school went all out for pre-prom fun with the help of a celebrity guest.

"Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo, better known as "Dustin," stepped off the screen and over to West Mifflin High School to help teens look and feel their best ahead of their big day.

The event featured a mobile barbershop and content studio on wheels where students got to change up their looks and meet the Netflix star.

This was all thanks to a partnership with AXE encouraging people to "AXEPress" themselves and embrace their true selves.

Main Line Autograph Event

Meet your heroes and get autographs from some of the biggest names in sports at the at Monroeville Convention Center all weekend.

Steve Blass, Max Talbot, Joe Green, Jack Lambert, Hines Ward, Ben Roethlisberger and so many more will be on hand to sign your gear and take pictures.

Make sure to check the lineup and pricing.

Only 300 tickets are being sold to get Big Ben to sign your stuff, but there will be plenty of other fun freebies to pick up at the event.

For more information on this and other exciting weekend happenings check out our list of 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Red Nose Day 2019

Grab a nose and get ready because we are less than a week away from the Red Nose Day TV special!

This year marks NBC’s fifth year hosting the campaign to end child poverty, and the can't-miss TV event is set to air Thursday.

This epic charity night will have tons of celebrity guests, special appearances and special shows including a Red Nose Day Hollywood Game Night.

You can do your part now by getting a red nose from Walgreens stores nationwide, with proceeds going toward ending child poverty.

Red Nose Day has raised nearly $150 million since 2015.

