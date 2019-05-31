0 'Access Pittsburgh' (05/31)

Want the 411 on the 412? "Access Pittsburgh" has you covered with top stories!

Let's taco-bout one of the can't-miss events this weekend, the third annual Pittsburgh Taco Festival!

The event will take over Highmark Stadium Saturday afternoon. Enjoy live music and a cultural marketplace while exploring the flavors of tacos from the region’s best food trucks and restaurants.

There will be two sessions. The afternoon session will last from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m., while the evening session will last from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

For more amazing events, check out WPXI's 11 thing to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

The Magic Yarn Project

A local nonprofit has found a unique way to help young children going through cancer feel more like themselves.

The Magic Yarn Project makes wigs for kids going through medical issues that caused them to lose their hair. The wigs are created by volunteers and givethe kids the chance to be whoever they want to be, whether that's a Disney character, princess or even a superhero!

Everything is free, so children at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh can get a magic yarn wig, and if you know someone interested, you can register for one online at the Children's Hospital website.

For more local stories like this, head over to WPXI's Proud to be from Pittsburgh.

"America's Got Talent" emotional season premiere

"America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews warned Pittsburgh that this was going to be an emotional season, and new judge Gabrielle Union's first golden buzzer proved that Tuesday night.

A blind singer with autism, Kodi Lee, took the stage on the arm of his mother, announcing, "I'm going to sing a song for you on the piano."

Lee did more than just sing, he put on a performance that brought the judges to their feet and America to tears.

Check out his full performance above and get ready for even more amazing acts during "America's Got Talent" Tuesdays on Channel 11.

For more on our top stories, look out for “Access Pittsburgh” every Friday on the WPXI "See and Be Seen" Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.