0 'Access Pittsburgh' (06/07)

National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day is Friday and many places are celebrating the delicious treat with deals and freebies!

A few notable ones are:

Dunkin’: A free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last.

Giant Eagle: Get a dozen doughnuts for $3.99 with a Giant Eagle Advantage Card.

Krispy Kreme: One free doughnut, no purchase necessary.

Walmart: One free glazed doughnut per person while supplies last.

Check out our list on where to snag a sweet treat for even more deals!

Pittsburgh Pride 2019 & Three Rivers Arts Festival

It’s a busy weekend in Pittsburgh with Pittsburgh Pride and the Three Rivers Arts Festival starting up!

June is National Pride Month and Pittsburgh Pride 2019 is one of the largest pride events in the country.

The weekend kicks off Friday evening with a Pride Rocks performance by pop group Walk the Moon. Pride Fest starts Saturday at noon with more than 175 vendors, food booths and Toni Braxton as the Saturday night headliner. More fun for the family continues Sunday with the Equality March.

Right across town, the 60th Annual Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival moves into the Point!

The iconic event will include a wide variety of art and vendors from all over and more than 85 musical acts on the three stages. The festival will also hold the U.S. premiere of “Origami,” a fusion of public art and contemporary dance.

For more information on both Pittsburgh Pride 2019 and the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, visit wpxi.com.

Paid extras needed!

A casting company is searching for hundreds of paid extras for a series being filmed in the Pittsburgh area to recreate the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and the events leading up to the Olympic Park bombing.

Extras for "Manhunt Lone Wolf" are needed for scenes being filmed overnight between June 18 and 27. There will be free meals, free food trucks and nightly giveaways.

Follow the link for more on the film and for where to apply.

Kennywood rollercoasters rank BIG

It’s almost summertime and that means another season to love Pittsburgh’s beloved amusement park!

Kennywood is the home of two of the tallest and scariest rollercoasters in the state.

The state tourism office put out the ranking with the Thunderbolt in 10th place and the fastest coaster on the list – Phantom’s Revenge coming in third.

Visit PA ranked Hershey Park’s Skyrush as No. 1 – but watch out because Kennywood’s Steel Curtain could give the other coasters on the list a run for their money when it’s completed.

